Aston Villa join Newcastle United ‘in race’ to complete transfer of Everton winger

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Premier League trio ‘eye’ Everton winger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United have all been linked with a move for Everton’s Anthony Gordon this month. The Toffees are reportedly open to selling Gordon this month and have plenty of suitors for his signature.

Chelsea were heavily-linked with a move for the 21-year-old in the summer, but Everton opted against allowing him to leave Goodison Park. However, their struggles on the pitch this season, coupled with Gordon being unable to replicate the form he showed last campaign, mean he could be allowed to leave Merseyside this window.

The imminent arrival of Villareal winger Arnaut Danjuma also strengthens Frank Lampard’s options out-wide and could mean Gordon isn’t deemed a key player in his current first-team plans. Gordon has three goals in 16 league appearances this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yousouffa Moukoko ‘done deal’ as Magpies learn fate of youngster

According to reports in Germany, Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Yousouffa Moukoko over extending his current contract at Signal Iduna Park. Moukoko has entered the final six months of his deal at the Bundesliga club, but will seemingly stay on at the club he burst onto the scene with as a youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Gordon of Everton challenges Jacob Murphy of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona were all linked with a move for the young German striker before reports that a resolution in talks was found. Moukoko has six goals in 14 Bundesliga games so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hakim Ziyech developments as Barcelona ‘eye’ winger

Hakim Ziyech could be the casualty of Chelsea’s huge transfer spend with the Moroccan reportedly being allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this window. Newcastle have been credited with an interest in the winger, however, the Camp Nou has emerged as a potential destination for the Moroccan.

Advertisement Hide Ad