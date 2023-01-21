News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Aston Villa join Newcastle United ‘in race’ to complete transfer of Everton winger

Everton winger Anthony Gordon is receiving plenty of transfer interest from around the Premier League.

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 21st Jan 2023, 1:33pm

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Premier League trio ‘eye’ Everton winger

Hide Ad

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United have all been linked with a move for Everton’s Anthony Gordon this month. The Toffees are reportedly open to selling Gordon this month and have plenty of suitors for his signature.

Most Popular

Chelsea were heavily-linked with a move for the 21-year-old in the summer, but Everton opted against allowing him to leave Goodison Park. However, their struggles on the pitch this season, coupled with Gordon being unable to replicate the form he showed last campaign, mean he could be allowed to leave Merseyside this window.

The imminent arrival of Villareal winger Arnaut Danjuma also strengthens Frank Lampard’s options out-wide and could mean Gordon isn’t deemed a key player in his current first-team plans. Gordon has three goals in 16 league appearances this season.

Hide Ad

Yousouffa Moukoko ‘done deal’ as Magpies learn fate of youngster

According to reports in Germany, Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Yousouffa Moukoko over extending his current contract at Signal Iduna Park. Moukoko has entered the final six months of his deal at the Bundesliga club, but will seemingly stay on at the club he burst onto the scene with as a youngster.

Hide Ad
Anthony Gordon of Everton challenges Jacob Murphy of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona were all linked with a move for the young German striker before reports that a resolution in talks was found. Moukoko has six goals in 14 Bundesliga games so far this season.

Hide Ad

Hakim Ziyech developments as Barcelona ‘eye’ winger

Hakim Ziyech could be the casualty of Chelsea’s huge transfer spend with the Moroccan reportedly being allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this window. Newcastle have been credited with an interest in the winger, however, the Camp Nou has emerged as a potential destination for the Moroccan.

Hide Ad

According to reports in Spain, as picked up by TeamTalk, Atletico Madrid’s recent purchase of Memphis Depay could open the door for Ziyech to make the move to Spain. The player himself is reportedly ‘pushing’ for a move to the La Liga side.

EvertonAston VillaPremier LeagueSt James's Park