Newcastle are 80-per-cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund following a controversial takeover last October. The takeover has been criticised as an example of ‘sportswashing’ from the Saudi state amid ongoing human rights issues.

And former Newcastle manager Graeme Souness believes ‘there is no way’ PIF should have a controlling stake in the club as he said on ITV’s World Cup broadcast: "Football is such a vehicle for good and bad. You know, the sportswashing that's going on in our own country.

“Newcastle – there's no way the Saudis should have Newcastle United. They shouldn't be anywhere near it.

Graeme Souness, former Newcastle United manager is at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

"But it's not an ideal world that we're operating in. The Saudis have invested in our country for decades. Football now has such a profile that the Saudis see, the people of Abu Dhabi see it, and the Americans see it. It's a chance to improve whatever brand they're involved in."

Since last year’s Saudi-led takeover, over £200million has been invested into Newcastle’s squad with the arrivals of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Loris Karius joining the club.

The club have also invested in its academy with highly-rated teenager Garang Kuol joining in January after representing Australia at the World Cup in Qatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad