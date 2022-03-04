Staveley was part of the high-profile £305million takeover of Newcastle United back in October along with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and RB Sports & Media.

PIF owns an 80-per-cent stake in the club while Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media hold 10-per-cent each.

Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi have been front and centre following the takeover and in attendance at most Newcastle matches alongside fellow co-owner Jamie Reuben.

Since the takeover, Newcastle enjoyed their most active January transfer window to date as they spent upwards of £90million on Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn.

Despite sitting 19th in the Premier League when the takeover was completed, The Magpies have moved up to 14th in the table following a run of seven matches without defeat.

But they remain just four points above the relegation zone with 13 matches to go.

Should Newcastle secure their Premier League status this season, we can expect another busy but sensible transfer window in the summer as the club looks to push into the top half next season.

Speaking at the Financial Times' Business of Football Summit on Thursday, Staveley said: “The business model is to build this club into a huge global business, a huge global brand and we want to be the best at football and challenging for trophies.

“That needs a lot of investment. We are not saying we are going to spend silly money. We are not. I hope that in the next transfer window people will see we are not going to overpay for players or assets.”

PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan was appointed as Newcastle’s chairman following the takeover. The 52-year-old has been in attendance at several United matches at St James’s Park since PIF’s majority acquisition.

And he has also made his ambitions for the club clear to Staveley.

“My chairman is an incredible friend as well as colleague,” she added. “He says, ‘don’t give me half full, or 100-per-cent full. I want 200-per-cent’. He is ambitious for Newcastle. We relish this challenge.”

When pressed on the contentious nature of Newcastle’s ownership model, Staveley insisted: “This is not the Saudi state, it is the Public Investment Fund. I knew there was only one investor for Newcastle and knew this would never be the wrong relationship for the fans and us.”

While Staveley has played a prominent role in club operations since the takeover, she has hinted that her role and her stake in the club could become less significant in the future.

But she remains committed to the long-term project at St James’s Park.

“[Our 10-per-cent stake in the club] might get diluted,” the United co-owner admitted. “But we will just have to see how this goes. That's why we have to spend wisely.

“We're shareholders and want to be shareholders for 20 years. We are patient and want to see this club grow.”

