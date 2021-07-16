Amanda Staveley hits back at Simon Jordan in explosive Newcastle United takeover exchange

Would-be buyer Staveley today appeared on talkSPORT ahead of a protest this afternoon in London.

Supporters have travelled to the capital to echo calls from Staveley and club owner Mike Ashley for the takeover arbitration process to be made public.

A club statement read: “If the EPL (Premier League) has acted lawfully and properly, it should have no reason to be afraid of the public spotlight.”

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, withdrew their backing for a proposed £300million deal last summer after the Premier League failed to make a timely decision on the deal.

“In relation to this specific case, of course, that’s for the Premier League to go through their processes,” said Dowden. “I want them to do that as quickly as possible – and in the most transparent way as possible. That’s the right way to address it."

Former Crystal Palace owner Jordan – who has previously described Staveley as “self-serving” and “sanctimonious” – told the financier that she was “barking at the moon” by lobbying the Government when the Premier League's member clubs have the power to make the arbitration process public through a vote.

“I think you’re wrong,” said Staveley. “Football’s changed dramatically in the last two years because of Covid.

"I know you’re not pro our deal. I’m not going to get into a spat. You have your opinions, and that’s fine. You’ve never met me. You don’t know who I am. You’ve never looked at our business plan.

“The Premier League have the right, you’re right, to vote on this, and that's what we might do. There is a board. The Premier League is run by a board, and those boards are allowed to make a decisions on how these processes are run.

“Arbitration is a particular point on a particular point of law. It’s not something that you can say is typical of the processes to do with sports arbitration over the last year.

"The Government have said this process should be transparent. They’re supportive of it. Why don’t you think, Simon, it should be?”

Jordan responded by saying that he believed the process should be transparent, before adding that Staveley was “rabble rousing” and lifting the hopes of a “gullible” fanbase by asking them to lobby politicians when it was a decision for the Premier League.

“Saying the fanbase is gullible is absolutely ridiculous,” said Staveley.

Host Jim White asked Staveley for a "final message” for those fans travelling to the protest.

Staveley said: “We’re looking forward to welcome you into St James’s Park, and we’re looking forward to trying to get this transaction over the all, and it will do.”