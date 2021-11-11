Amanda Staveley has this January transfer window message that Newcastle United fans will LOVE
Amanda Staveley has laid out some of the eye-catching plans for investment at Newcastle United.
For years under Mike Ashley’s ownership of Newcastle United, supporters bemoaned the lack of investment in not just the first-team, but in the infrastructure of the training pitches and academy at the club.
It appears now however that this is all set to change with Staveley confirming, in an interview with the club, that there are plans to invest in the club and that the new consortium are looking at building a new academy.
“Investment is needed in every area. We’ve spent time with the academy teams, with the foundation and all of the other departments and it’s clear a lot of investment is needed.”
Staveley continued: “Getting Eddie in place was critical, finding that appointment was the most important thing we could do.
“Now we need to make sure the infrastructure that surrounds the first-team, whether it’s new training facilities, we’re looking at building a new academy and that’s something that is on the agenda as well.”
With January on the horizon, supporters will also be hoping for some investment in the first-team in order to stave off relegation fears.
And whilst Staveley admits January can be a tough time to do deals, she confirmed that ‘important’ preparations for the window are already underway.
“We’re preparing for the January transfer window. It’s not a window we would ordinarily want to invest in because you probably don’t get the right deals, but that’s something that is important at the moment, preparing for that.”