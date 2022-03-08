Allan Saint-Maximin's Newcastle United comeback assessed by Eddie Howe

Saint-Maximin was a substitute for last weekend’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion after recovering from a calf injury.

Howe had been reluctant to change a winning team to accommodate the 24-year-old.

Asked about Saint-Maximin’s reaction to being named on the bench, head coach Howe said: “His attitude was fine. We have built up a good relationship in a short period of time, He only had one training session, the team has performed well in his absence. He came on, and did very well.”

Saint-Maximin was named the North East Football Writers’ player of the year for 2021 last weekend. In a recorded message, he said: “Thank you for your support. I'm really, really proud of this trophy, and this is a message, with all my love, with all my heart, to say thank you for everything – and more will be coming, for sure.”