Allan Saint-Maximin's Newcastle United comeback assessed by Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe has addressed his relationship with Allan Saint-Maximin – after leaving the Newcastle United winger on the bench.
Saint-Maximin was a substitute for last weekend’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion after recovering from a calf injury.
Howe had been reluctant to change a winning team to accommodate the 24-year-old.
Asked about Saint-Maximin’s reaction to being named on the bench, head coach Howe said: “His attitude was fine. We have built up a good relationship in a short period of time, He only had one training session, the team has performed well in his absence. He came on, and did very well.”
Saint-Maximin was named the North East Football Writers’ player of the year for 2021 last weekend. In a recorded message, he said: “Thank you for your support. I'm really, really proud of this trophy, and this is a message, with all my love, with all my heart, to say thank you for everything – and more will be coming, for sure.”