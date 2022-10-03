News you can trust since 1873
Allan Saint-Maximin injury update at Newcastle United as Eddie Howe plans for his return

Allan Saint-Maximin was close to a comeback against Fulham – but not close enough.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 10:33 am

Saint-Maximin, sidelined since late August with a hamstring problem, was left out of Newcastle United’s starting XI at Craven Cottage, where Eddie Howe’s side won 4-1 on Saturday thanks to two goals from Miguel Almiron and strikes from Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff.

The winger had returned to training on the eve of the game, but Howe was unwilling to take any risks with his fitness.

Asked if Saint-Maximin would be back for the home game against Brenford on October 8, United’s head coach said: “Yeah, hopefully. It’s always difficult to give a guarantee, but he did train with the team (on Friday).

"He trained well. But, for me, it was too early to involve him. We need to make sure when he comes back he’s fit enough to do himself and the team justice. Hopefully, with a good training week under his belt, he’ll be closer.”

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin is close to a comeback.
