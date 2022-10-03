Allan Saint-Maximin injury update at Newcastle United as Eddie Howe plans for his return

The winger had returned to training on the eve of the game, but Howe was unwilling to take any risks with his fitness.

Asked if Saint-Maximin would be back for the home game against Brenford on October 8, United’s head coach said: “Yeah, hopefully. It’s always difficult to give a guarantee, but he did train with the team (on Friday).

"He trained well. But, for me, it was too early to involve him. We need to make sure when he comes back he’s fit enough to do himself and the team justice. Hopefully, with a good training week under his belt, he’ll be closer.”