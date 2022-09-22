Alexander Isak reacts to worrying Newcastle United injury scare
Alexander Isak’s reacted to a worrying injury scare.
The Newcastle United striker has withdrawn from the Sweden squad for the games against Serbia and Slovenia with an unspecified injury.
“It feels very sad to have to leave the team,” said Isak. “I had longed to play in the blue and yellow shirt again. I wish the boys the best of luck on Saturday and Tuesday.”
Sweden coach Janne Andersson: "It is, of course, sad, mainly for Alex, but also for us as a team. But after speaking with both our medical team and Alex, it’s the right decision for him to leave. I hope he’s back as soon as possible. Currently, we will not take out any new players. Now the full focus is on the preparations against Serbia on Saturday."
Isak, signed from Real Sociedad for £60million in the summer, scored a penalty in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.
United head coach Eddie Howe hopes to have striker Callum Wilson back from a hamstring injury for the October 1 game against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Speaking last Saturday, Howe said: “Callum’s doing very well. We’re really pleased with his progress. He was close, but I think we made an early decision that it would have been too big a risk.
"So, we hope that with a bit more time, there’s a chance that the next game could be good for him.”
Wilson has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury after scoring in the 3-3 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City last month.