Alan Shearer's brilliant six-word tweet as Newcastle United takeover nears
Alan Shearer has responded brilliantly to the takeover talk dominating Tyneside as a deal nears at Newcastle United.
Posting on Wednesday evening, following a dramatic day of developments, Shearer tweeted: “Been out all day. Anything happening?”
The takeover breakthrough came on a manic Wednesday after the Gulf state sensationally ended its four-year ban on the Qatari broadcaster beIN Sports.
BeIN Sports, during last week’s Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) hearing, was accused of “lobbying” clubs against the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia’s takeover bid.
However, with the piracy issue set to be resolved, it is believed BeIN, the Premier League’s rights-holder for the Middle East North Africa region, now has no objections.
The deal - also involving PCP Partners and the Reuben brothers - could be confirmed in the next 24-hours.
Boss Steve Bruce is facing an uncertain future at the club.
