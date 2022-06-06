Alan Shearer reveals 'terrible' prank after Newcastle United penalty miss against Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shearer’s last act as a Newcastle United player was to convert a spot kick at the Stadium of Light in a 4-1 win for his team.

However, the club’s all-time record goalscorer had a less memorable experience from 12 yards at St James’s Park.

Shearer – who was forced to retire at the end of the 2005/06 season due to injury – recalled both spot kicks in a Match of the Day special focusing on derbies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked about Tyne-Wear derbies by presenter Gary Lineker, Shearer said: “They’re great atmospheres. You get away with more than you do in a normal game. But you have to win."

Prompted by fellow pundit Micah Richards, Shearer addressed his miss in a home defeat to Sunderland in November 2000.

Asked where he put the penalty by Lineker, Shearer said: “Not back of the net, that’s for sure. It landed in a Metro station.”

Shearer revealed he got a call from a neighbour the next morning. He said: “Obviously, I felt terrible I got a buzz off a neighbour. There was a pile of manure, fish guts, flour, eggs – it must’ve been 10-foot high – towering above the gates. Terrible. It took me two or three hours to clear it up. I dunno who brought that, whether it was Newcastle fans or Sunderland fans.

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer scored a penalty against Sunderland in his final Newcastle United game.

"Then I waited all those years afterwards to get a penalty against Sunderland, and it was my last-ever kick of a ball. It was meant to be.”

Newcastle United's Alan Shearer on in despair after missing from the penalty spot against Sunderland in November 2000.