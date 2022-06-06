Alan Shearer reveals 'terrible' prank after Newcastle United penalty miss against Sunderland

Shearer’s last act as a Newcastle United player was to convert a spot kick at the Stadium of Light in a 4-1 win for his team.
However, the club’s all-time record goalscorer had a less memorable experience from 12 yards at St James’s Park.
Shearer – who was forced to retire at the end of the 2005/06 season due to injury – recalled both spot kicks in a Match of the Day special focusing on derbies.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Jack Ross sends classy message to colleagues after play-off final win at Wembley
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfers: 11 loan starlets that Black Cats could target - including Liverpool, Manchester United and Leeds United men
-
3
16 brilliant fan pictures from Sunderland's Wembley Weekend a fortnight on from stunning promotion
-
4
The staggering average attendances for the 2021/22 season showing where Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle, Everton, Liverpool and other clubs rank
-
5
Your new look Sunderland starting XI and subs - IF the transfer and contract reports are accurate
Asked about Tyne-Wear derbies by presenter Gary Lineker, Shearer said: “They’re great atmospheres. You get away with more than you do in a normal game. But you have to win."
Prompted by fellow pundit Micah Richards, Shearer addressed his miss in a home defeat to Sunderland in November 2000.
Asked where he put the penalty by Lineker, Shearer said: “Not back of the net, that’s for sure. It landed in a Metro station.”
Shearer revealed he got a call from a neighbour the next morning. He said: “Obviously, I felt terrible I got a buzz off a neighbour. There was a pile of manure, fish guts, flour, eggs – it must’ve been 10-foot high – towering above the gates. Terrible. It took me two or three hours to clear it up. I dunno who brought that, whether it was Newcastle fans or Sunderland fans.
"Then I waited all those years afterwards to get a penalty against Sunderland, and it was my last-ever kick of a ball. It was meant to be.”