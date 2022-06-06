Loading...

Alan Shearer reveals 'terrible' prank after Newcastle United penalty miss against Sunderland

Alan Shearer bowed out with a memorable penalty against Sunderland.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:54 pm

Shearer’s last act as a Newcastle United player was to convert a spot kick at the Stadium of Light in a 4-1 win for his team.

However, the club’s all-time record goalscorer had a less memorable experience from 12 yards at St James’s Park.

Shearer – who was forced to retire at the end of the 2005/06 season due to injury – recalled both spot kicks in a Match of the Day special focusing on derbies.

Asked about Tyne-Wear derbies by presenter Gary Lineker, Shearer said: “They’re great atmospheres. You get away with more than you do in a normal game. But you have to win."

Prompted by fellow pundit Micah Richards, Shearer addressed his miss in a home defeat to Sunderland in November 2000.

Asked where he put the penalty by Lineker, Shearer said: “Not back of the net, that’s for sure. It landed in a Metro station.”

Shearer revealed he got a call from a neighbour the next morning. He said: “Obviously, I felt terrible I got a buzz off a neighbour. There was a pile of manure, fish guts, flour, eggs – it must’ve been 10-foot high – towering above the gates. Terrible. It took me two or three hours to clear it up. I dunno who brought that, whether it was Newcastle fans or Sunderland fans.

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer scored a penalty against Sunderland in his final Newcastle United game.

"Then I waited all those years afterwards to get a penalty against Sunderland, and it was my last-ever kick of a ball. It was meant to be.”

Newcastle United's Alan Shearer on in despair after missing from the penalty spot against Sunderland in November 2000.
Alan Shearer celebrates scoring a penalty against Sunderland in his final Newcastle United game in April 2006.
