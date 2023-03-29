Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Agent makes claim over Liverpool defender

Football agent Haydn Dodge has revealed that Newcastle United are long-term admirers of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and that they could move for him when the summer transfer window opens. Gomez has been a regular under Jurgen Klopp this season but is currently suffering from a muscle injury, one that has kept him out of action since late-February.

And Dodge, speaking to Caught Offside, believes despite this injury, Gomez could be on Newcastle’s shortlist when the summer window opens: “It is quite well known that Newcastle United have long admired defender Joe Gomez as they look to bolster their centre-half options ahead of several players being out of contract this summer.”

Napoli ‘eye’ new deal for Magpies-linked star

According to reports in Italy, Napoli are hoping to get Georgian sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to sign a new contract at the club in order to fend off interest in his services this summer. Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old who is likely to cost more than £100million this summer.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly a target for Newcastle United this summer. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Kvaratskhelia is contracted until 2027 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Napoli are eyeing a deal on improved terms in order to convince him to stay at the club. Reports suggest that Napoli are keen to not include a release clause in a new deal for the winger that has 12 goals and 12 assists in just 23 league appearances this season.

Aston Villa ‘join race’ for Sporting Lisbon star

According to reports from O Jogo in Portugal, as picked up by HITC, Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer. Newcastle are reported admirers of the defensive midfielder, but will reportedly face competition from the Villains if they are to snap up his services.