AC Milan set to beat Newcastle United to signing of 'wantaway' international midfielder
Newcastle United are eyeing a January loan move for wantaway former Arsenal skipper Granit Xhaka – but the Swiss midfielder is reportedly lining up a switch to Serie A.
The Times last week claimed United were keen to offer Xhaka, an international team-mate of Fabian Schar, an escape route with Steve Bruce keen to strengthen his midfield lot in the winter window.
But according to reports in his native Switzerland, Xhaka is ‘house hunting’ in Milan, with Serie A strugglers AC his likely destination.
The Rossoneri’s weekend loss to Juventus saw AC slip to 14th in the division.
Arsenal boss Unai Emery stripped Xhaka of the club captaincy following the player’s angry reaction to boos from the terraces.
As a result, Xhaka has been seeking a way out of the Emirates.
Bruce is reportedly a fan, but may have to look elsewhere as he bids to add legs to his midfield pack in 2020.