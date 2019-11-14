ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Times last week claimed United were keen to offer Xhaka, an international team-mate of Fabian Schar, an escape route with Steve Bruce keen to strengthen his midfield lot in the winter window.

But according to reports in his native Switzerland, Xhaka is ‘house hunting’ in Milan, with Serie A strugglers AC his likely destination.

The Rossoneri’s weekend loss to Juventus saw AC slip to 14th in the division.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery stripped Xhaka of the club captaincy following the player’s angry reaction to boos from the terraces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, Xhaka has been seeking a way out of the Emirates.