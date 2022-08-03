Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland are keen on adding cover and competition for Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms with speculation regarding former loanee Nathan Broadhead’s return rife during the summer.

It is understood that the Wearsiders have made contact with Everton regarding a move for the player, who has a year left on his deal at Goodison Park after signing a two-year deal in the June of 2021. Broadhead netted 13 goals on loan at the Stadium of Light last season.

However, The Athletic have stated that a permanent deal for Broadhead to leave Goodison Park is not on the cards with the player offered a new contract at the Merseyside club.

Ben White up against Nathan Broadhead

Broadhead, however, will still likely leave on loan during the window, with Sunderland fans quick to react to the latest talk surrounding the former loanee.

@tenchylad: “I would probably move on. Rate NB but we have less than 30 days left in the window and can't be waiting for a decision that's out of our control.”

@Keiith_C_1971: “Obviously hedging their bets, so that if he does go out on loan they can ask for a higher fee if his loan spell is successful. Likewise he doesn’t have to sign a new contract but that wouldn’t probably limit his chances of going out on loan. Tricky situation for the lad.

@hoff_bahn: “Think that kills the deal tbh. Why would Everton have two strikers on loan at the same club (who typically play with one striker and have someone who is very much first choice)? Doesn’t make sense.”

@steveca77341768: “If true, time for the lad to grow a pair a force a move he's never going to get first team at Everton unfortunately.”

@Dan1879_SAFC: “What is it with Everton holding on to their youth players like this until they are 25? They did the same with Garbutt, doesn't help the player's development at all.”