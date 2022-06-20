Alan Nixon, a journalist for The Sun, has stated the former Manchester United goalkeeper will head out on loan to Queen’s Park, who are managed by Owen Coyle.
The 21-year-old stopper signed a two-year contract, with the option of a third, last year. Carney joined the senior set-up at times last season, working with goalkeeping coach David Preece, plus Lee Burge, Thorben Hoffmann and Anthony Patterson.
But with Burge and Hoffmann having departed the Stadium of Light at the end of the season, Sunderland are now short in the goalkeeping department, with Patterson and Carney the only two stoppers available.
That means that may potential exit for Carney could hinge on Sunderland strengthening in that area. Sunderland have been linked with free agent goalkeeper John Ruddy and Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen.
Reports elsewhere have also stated that Sunderland are keen on re-signing former loanees Jack Clarke from Tottenham and Everton’s Nathan Broadhead.
The Northern Echo state that Everton manager Frank Lampard is reluctant to sanction Broadhead’s exit until he had the chance to cast his eye over the Welshman during pre-season.
Wigan are also reportedly interested in signing Broadhead from Everton this summer. Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman recently confirmed that the Black Cats had opened talks to re-sign the striker.
Broadhead scored 13 goals in 27 appearances while on loan with the Black Cats during the 2021-22 season, despite multiple injury setbacks. The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract at Everton.