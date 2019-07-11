Gateshead player-manager Mike Williamson has spoken after his side's pre-season defeat to Middlesbrough

The former Newcastle United defender played for almost an hour as goals from Jonny Howson, Ashley Fletcher and Marvin Johnson gave Boro a 3-1 win at the International Stadium.

Williamson handed starts to all five of his summer signings and took the chance to look at a number of trialists as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the National League North season.

The Heed boss was back at the desk on Thursday morning and he revealed that the process of bringing in new players will continue

He told The Echo: “We are coming off a positive week after getting Greg Olley and Scott Barrow back to the club.

“I am eager to get back in on Thursday morning and we obviously need to add to our squad.

“We are working relentlessly behind the scenes and you can never tell if something is going to come off until it is over the line.

“We need bodies at both ends of the pitch obviously, but we have to make sure we work hard and cover all bases ahead of the new season.”

A penalty from winger Connor Thomson got Gateshead back on level-terms in the early-stages of the second-half after Howson had put Boro ahead two minutes before the interval.

But the visitors claimed their first win of pre-season thanks to a clinical finish from Ash Fletcher and a long-range effort from Marvin Johnson.

Despite the defeat, Williamson was in an upbeat mood after the game and he insisted that he “a lot of positives” to focus on ahead of Saturday’s visit to Northern League club Consett.

“It was a good test for the boys and there are a few disappointed players in that dressing-room because you want to win every game.

“We got into good positions and we created chances against a Middlesbrough side that were a week ahead of us in terms of pre-season.