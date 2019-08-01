Mike Coulson returns to Gateshead in new role
National League North club Gateshead have announced the appointment of Mike Coulson as their club secretary.
Coulson returns to the International Stadium after a short spell on the Executive Committee at Blyth Spartans and the move sees him resume his affiliation with the club that had lasted for over 30 years.
After holding a number of positions at Gateshead over the previous two decades, Coulson left his role as Head of Football Operations in February this year after expressing his concern over the actions of then-owner Dr Ranjan Varghese and financial advisor Joseph Cala.
But the former Heed secretary, chairman and owner will now return to find a different club that is now under the ownership of a supporter-led consortium.
He said: “When Neil (Pinkerton, Gateshead chairman) phoned me on Sunday evening it didn’t take long to make up my mind to come back, obviously the situation at the club is very different now to what it was when I left.
“I was quite happy at Blyth doing what I was doing, but this is a bit different. It’s working at a full-time club and that’s what I want to do.
“I always looked at results after I left last season, although I didn’t come to any games. I was always interested to see what was happening, particularly when the club was edging towards the play-offs.
“It’s going to be a rebuilding exercise initially, we’ve got a new board, new manager, new coaching staff and a huge chunk of the playing squad are new as well.”