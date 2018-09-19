Tony Pulis has this message for Middlesbrough fans ahead of Bolton test

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has warned fans they should expect plenty of ups and downs this season.

Promotion chasing Boro saw their unbeaten run ended away at Norwich City on Saturday but they are straight back into Championship action this evening.

They host Bolton Wanderers at the Riverside Stadium (KO 7.45pm), with Pulis hoping to see an instant reaction from his players.

Experienced Pulis has warned fans to expect highs and lows this campaign as they club targets promotion back to the Premier League.

"The season is going to be up and down," said Pulis.

"It ebbs and flows, and you’ve got to stay as calm as you possibly can, keep your head, and make sure the lads are prepared for the next game.

"We’ll have good periods and we’ll have bad periods because there’s no team that will go through the season without having ups and downs.

"You might be very lucky and have £500m or £600m to spend, but if you’re a normal football club, you’ll have your ups and downs.

"We’ve just got to make sure we’re ready for Bolton because it’s not going to be an easy task."

Pulis added: "It was disappointing at Norwich, there were half a dozen players nowhere near the levels they’ve been and I think you’ve got to be honest and open about that.

"The first 20 minutes we started fine and the last 20 minutes we had a bit of a go, but apart from that the game was not what we’ve been about this season.

"Saying that we should have had a penalty and the sending off incident is nothing short of shambolic really."

Boro are fourth in the Championship, four points off leaders Leeds United.

Tonight's opponents Bolton are 12th in the table.