The five contenders to replace Garry Monk at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough will spend Christmas looking for a new manager after they parted company with Garry Monk on Saturday.

The former Swansea and Leeds boss had been under pressure following a run containing four defeats in six games, but he appeared to have bought himself some time with a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

However, he left his job just hours later and becomes Middlesbrough's shortest-serving manager.

Here, Press Association Sport examines possible contenders for the job at the Riverside.

Tony Pulis

Out of work since leaving West Brom in November, Pulis is the early favourite with bookmakers.

Attracting the Welshman to the Sky Bet Championship might be an issue given his pedigree in the Premier League over the last decade, while he is also being linked with a return to Stoke, should that position come up, and the Wales job.

Ryan Giggs

The former Manchester United man is hungry to get into management and is waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

He has not found a way into management since leaving United in 2016, but Old Trafford to the Riverside is a well-trodden path, with Bryan Robson and Steve McClaren making that switch in the past.

Nigel Pearson

Pearson was a decorated player at Boro, pulling on the red shirt for four years in the 1990s.

He captained them to two promotions to the Premier League and also led them out in three domestic cup finals.

He also has experience of managing teams to promotion to the top flight, having taken Leicester to the Premier League.

He was interviewed for the role when Monk was appointed and is currently working for OH Leuven in Belgium.

Slaven Bilic

The former West Ham boss is keen to get back into management following his exit from the Hammers.

Despite a disappointing last 18 months at the London Stadium, his reputation remains intact and Bilic would be seen as a high-calibre appointment.

A lack of Championship experience could count against him.

Aitor Karanka

The Spaniard only left the Riverside in March with Boro on the way to Premier League relegation, but he remains a popular figure with fans on Teesside.

He was the man to finally win promotion from the Championship in 2016 after several near misses and he left his position amicably.