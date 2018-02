Middlesbrough exited the FA Youth Cup last night, going down 3-2 to Arsenal at Bishop Auckland’s Heritage Park.

The Gunners stormed 2-0 up in the fifth round tie, watched by a crowd of 471, with strikes from Emile Smith-Rowe and Tyreece John-Jules, who helped sink Sunderland Under-23s at Eppleton late last month.

But Tyrone O’Neill and Nicholas Hood rallied Boro with two goals in the final five minutes of the first half.

Arsenal won it when Danny Ballard clinically finished off a low cross.