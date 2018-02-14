Boro must stand up to everything Cardiff throw at us in crucial Championship clash, says defender Ryan Shotton

Middlesbrough must stand up to everything Cardiff City throw at them on Saturday, says defender Ryan Shotton.

Boro’s topsy-turvy campaign got another boost with last weekend’s 2-1 win over Reading, lifting Tony Pulis’s side back to within four points of the Championship play-off places.

Now the challenge is to make it back to back victories against Neil Warnock’s high-flying Bluebirds on Saturday (3pm), going into games against relegation-threatened Hull and Sunderland.

Asked if victory in south Wales can lay down a marker for the Teessiders, summer signing Shotton told mfc.co.uk: “Massively, especially away from home as well.

“They’ll want their crowd at it and I’m sure they’ll come out with everything.

“But we’ve got to stand up to it, do what we know, what we do best and I’m sure we’ll stand in good stead.”

Reflecting on the important victory over Reading, when flying winger Adam Traore stole the show with a well-taken double either side of half-time, Shotton is thinking positively.

He said: “I think we’ve just lacked that clinical finish in the past couple of weeks and a bit of luck here and there.

“Adama scored a couple of goals and we’re up and running and it’s time to kick on.”