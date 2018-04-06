Besic sets sights on nine-point haul from Middlesbrough’s busy week in play-off race

On-loan midfielder Mo Besic is targeting nine points from a busy week as Middlesbrough look to consolidate their place in the Championship play-off spots.

The Teessiders entertain Nottingham Forest at the Riverside tomorrow (3pm), before visiting play-off rivals Sheffield United on Tuesday and Bristol City next weekend.

“In seven days, we’ve got three games and if we win all of those games then we are close to the play-offs, so it’s about concentrating on the next three games and forget about the last games,” Besic told mfc.co.uk.

“It’s in our hands. If we do what we have to do then we will go to the play-offs.

“That’s the aim and that’s the only thing that’s important. If we lose a game and we’re still in sixth position, that’s how it is. We’ve got to keep going.”

Besic, signed from Everton, insists that he is enjoying his time on Teesside.

“It’s been very nice (being a regular feature in the Boro side),” said the 25-year-old Bosnian. “Since I came to England, I didn’t play so much. I’ve played nine games in a row and it’s been fantastic for me and I’m really enjoying it.”

Boro are sixth in the table, the final play-off place, a point above Bristol City, with six matches to go.

After the rush of three games in the next week, Tony Pulis’s men finish off with a trip to play-off rivals Derby, a home clash against on-song Millwall and a final-day visit to mid-table Ipswich.