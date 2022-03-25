Mark Carruthers: Blyth Spartans, Darlington, Gateshead and Spennymoor Town all at home on Non-League Day
This weekend sees the return of Non-League Day after a two-year Covid-19 inflicted absence.
The initiative - which is always schedule to coincide with an international break - encourages supporters of Premier League and Football League clubs to get behind their local non-league clubs in the absence of fixtures at a higher level.
Over the last 12 years, Non-League Day has become an integral part of the football calendar and has drawn the support of MPs, charities and media organisations around the country.
The North East non-league scene has played a prominent role in each Non-League Day with many of our clubs going above and beyond to attract supporters from the higher levels of the English football pyramid.
There are plenty of eye-catching fixtures this weekend and, although this feature normally picks out just five, we thought it would be more beneficial to give a more comprehensive overview of the games on offer for supporters this weekend.
Unusually, all four of our highest-ranked non-league clubs all have home fixtures with Blyth Spartans, Darlington, Gateshead and Spennymoor Town all set to host National League North games this weekend.
The same can be said of the third tier of the non-league game with Morpeth Town facing Ashton United at Craik Park and South Shields preparing to entertain Stafford Rangers at the 1st Cloud Arena.
The North East has significant representation in the Northern Premier League East Division with five of the 19 clubs in the league coming from our region.
Two of them hit the road as Shildon and Marske United travel to Ossett United and Pickering Town respectively.
The other three - Dunston UTS, Hebburn Town and Stockton Town - all have home games as they look to continue their recent good form.
Then there is an action-packed fixture list in the Ebac Northern League - a league well known for its strength in depth.
Every part of our region is represented with clubs from Northumberland to North Yorkshire set for action in steps five and six this weekend.
Saturday 26 March Fixtures (3pm kick-off unless stated)
Vanarama National League North
Blyth Spartans v Hereford
Darlington v Boston United
Gateshead v Bradford Park Avenue
Spennymoor Town v Brackley Town
Pitching-In NPL Premier Division
Morpeth Town v Ashton United
South Shields v Stafford Rangers
Pitching-In NPL East Division
Dunston UTS v Cleethorpes Town
Hebburn Town v Tadcaster Albion
Ossett United v Shildon
Pickering Town v Marske United
Stockton Town v Pontefract Collieries
Ebac Northern League Division One
Ashington v Newton Aycliffe
Billingham Town v Sunderland RCA
Guisborough Town v Whitley Bay
Newcastle Benfield v Thornaby
Northallerton Town v Crook Town
North Shields v Penrith
Redcar Athletic v Consett
West Allotment Celtic v Seaham Red Star
West Auckland Town v Bishop Auckland
Ebac Northern League Division Two
Bedlington Terriers v Carlisle City
Billingham Synthonia v Brandon United
Birtley Town v Boldon CA
Blyth Town v Tow Law Town
Chester-le-Street Town v Jarrow
Durham City v Newcastle University
Esh Winning v Sunderland West End
Horden CW v Ryton and Crawcrook Albion
Washington v Willington
There are also fixtures taking place in a number of leagues below Northern League level this weekend.
You can find details on them by clicking on the league names here: Wearside League, Northern Alliance and North Riding Football League.