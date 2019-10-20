Marcus Alonso's response to Sunderland taunts from Newcastle United fans
It’s more than five years since Marcus Alonso last wore a Sunderland shirt – but Newcastle United fans haven’t forgotten his association with their club’s rivals.
The Chelsea defender was taunted and booed by the club’s travelling supporters at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Alonso also angered fans when he fouled DeAndre Yedlin in the first half. He was shown a yellow card for the challenge.
However, the 28-year-old would have the last laugh. Alonso – who made 16 Premier League starts for Sunderland on loan from Fiorentina in the second half of the 2013/14 season – scored the only goal of the game in the second half.
“We believed because we knew the game would be like this,” said Alonso. “We were prepared for this, and in the first half, maybe we were lacking a bit of patience in the final third, but in the end we were happy with the three points and the goals.”