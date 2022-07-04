Loading...

Manchester United close in on deal for Newcastle United 'target'

Christian Eriksen has agreed a move to Manchester United.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 4th July 2022, 1:26 pm

Eriksen – who suffered a cardiac arrest he suffered playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 – has been linked with Newcastle United this summer.

However, the free agent, according to a number of reports, agreed a “deal in principle” with Man United.

Eriksen trained with new manager Erik Ten Hag’s Ajax team last season before joining Brentford.

Christian Eriksen making his Brentford debut against Newcastle United last season.

The 30-year-old – who made his comeback against Newcastle last season – has reportedly agreed a three-year deal with the club.