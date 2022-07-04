Eriksen – who suffered a cardiac arrest he suffered playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 – has been linked with Newcastle United this summer.
However, the free agent, according to a number of reports, agreed a “deal in principle” with Man United.
Eriksen trained with new manager Erik Ten Hag’s Ajax team last season before joining Brentford.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Black Cats, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Stoke City man makes Turkey switch
-
2
Manchester United close in on deal for Newcastle United 'target'
-
3
Championship news: Ex-£8m Sunderland midfielder favourite for Birmingham City job despite little experience
-
4
Sunderland face more competition for target as former West Ham and Manchester United man becomes free agent
-
5
Nine strikers Sunderland could try to sign this summer - including Leeds United, Aston Villa and Tottenham youngsters
The 30-year-old – who made his comeback against Newcastle last season – has reportedly agreed a three-year deal with the club.