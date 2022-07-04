Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eriksen – who suffered a cardiac arrest he suffered playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 – has been linked with Newcastle United this summer.

However, the free agent, according to a number of reports, agreed a “deal in principle” with Man United.

Eriksen trained with new manager Erik Ten Hag’s Ajax team last season before joining Brentford.

Christian Eriksen making his Brentford debut against Newcastle United last season.

