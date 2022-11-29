The Scottish international forward has been out of action after picking up an injury in the warm-up to Sunderland’s game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium back in September.

The former Ross County man had netted five goals in seven games before suffering a muscle injury and scored 24 times in 46 appearances in League One last campaign as Sunderland were promoted via the play-offs.

Stewart’s current deal expires this summer but Sunderland hold an option to extend it by an extra year until the summer of 2024. Despite this, though, the club’s hierarchy have been in talks with Stewart’s representatives for some time.

Sunderland's Ross Stewart.

The Black Cats hope that the frontman will sign a new long-term contract with Stewart and the club locked in talks for some time. However, recent reports have claimed that nothing is close.

And now, the Daily Record state that new Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has identified the 26-year-old as someone who can help get Boro moving up the Championship.

The report also states that Scottish giants Rangers are unlikely to renew their interest unless they sell Alfredo Morelos or bring in money in January.

“For me it’s just about getting back to full fitness, getting back to playing,” Stewart said in his most recent interview with The Echo.

“All that stuff in the background, down the line that will get dealt with one way or another and for me it’s just about focusing on doing well for this club, for my team-mates, and hopefully getting us kicking on up the table.

“It’s 100% about focusing on Sunderland and getting back to making an impact.

“Football is a business and that takes care of itself - it’s [outside noise] not going to deviate my focus which is to get back on the pitch and then to contribute to the team doing well.”