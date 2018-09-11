League - not the cups - is our priority says Sunderland West End manager Anthony Nelson

Have your say

Sunderland West End manager Anthony Nelson was left satisfied by their 3-0 home win against Boldon CA on Friday night.

West End moved into Round Two of the Monkwearmouth Charity Cup thanks to a Barry Turton brace and a goal from Daley Clarke.

Nelson admitted that his were given a stronger test than they expected but he was impressed with their professional display.

“Boldon have been struggling recently and they have made a lot of changes but it wasn’t as straightforward as we thought it would be,” said Nelson.

“They have brought in a few new players and they gave us a good test.

“We played well, we were professional and we did the job.

“That was what I wanted from the players and that is what they did.”

The win marked the start of West End’s defence of the Charity Cup after a 4-0 win against Wolviston in last year’s final.

Nelson revealed that the cups are not a priority for his side as they look to focus on league success this season.

“Without sounding disrespectful to the cups, they are not our main priority,” he said.

“It’s not a case of nothing being bothered about them, we will always try and win every game we play in but we will be rotating a bit for the cups.

“We want to focus on the league and challenging at the top end of the table.”

Horden CW moved into the First Round of the Monkwearmouth Charity Cup with a 5-0 win at Darlington Town.

A Robbie Renwick brace and goals from Josh Broom, Anthony Cowie and John Bowes eased their side to a comfortable win over an inexperienced Quakers side.

Gateshead Leam Rangers are already into the Second Round of the same competition as goals from Mark Ruddick, Anthony Brewis and Dean McCallum gave them a 3-1 win at Annfield Plain.

Holders Hartlepool FC eased past Durham and Wearside Development Division side Farringdon Detached in the First Round of the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup.

Jamie Tumilty and Matthew Gardner both scored twice and Sam Cook and Patrick Mulvey also got on the scoresheet for Terry Hill’s side.

Hebburn Town Reserves remain at the top of the Wearside League table after an emphatic win at bottom-of-the-table Coxhoe Athletic.

Goals from Tom West, Ryan Lamb, Shaun Carroll and debutant Shaun Reay put Kevin Bolam’s side four goals up at half-time.

Carroll grabbed his second of the game in the second-half and further goals from Harry Simpson and Adam Sharp rounded off a comprehensive win for the table-toppers.

Wolviston lie just a point behind Hebburn in second after they took three points from their first ever meeting with West Auckland Tunns.

A Michael McGee brace and an Andy McGirr goal gave Wolvo a 3-1 win and kept up the pressure on the Hornets at the top of the table.

Harton and Westoe CW continued their impressive form with a 2-0 win at Windscale. A goal in each half from Paul Burrell and Joe Turnbull helped keep David Crumbie’s side in third.