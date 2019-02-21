Brandon Alderson goal sends Silksworth CW into cup final

It’s turning out to be a very special season for Silksworth CW.

Last weekend they reached the final of the Durham Trophy with an impressive win over high-flying Hebburn Town Reserves.

And on Saturday, a Brandon Alderson goal was enough to see off league leaders Wolviston as Silksworth secured a place in the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup Final.

Coach Michael Curtis admitted that his side has surpassed their expectations for the campaign and praised a number of their younger players for their development throughout the season.

He told The Echo: “It was a great game.

“It was a really open game, so we were relieved to get through, although I thought we deserved it for our all-round play.

“We are really pleased with how some of the younger players have grown into the season. They have all shown their ability and they weren’t affected by the occasion.

“We have surpassed our target for the season, which was to reach one of the cup finals. Now we are in two, which is a great effort from everyone at the club.”

Gateshead Leam Rangers lie in wait in the final for Silksworth and they now know who they will face in the Durham Trophy final after local rivals Sunderland West End eased to a 2-0 win at Horden CW on Saturday.

Rob Hall and Kieron Martin grabbed the goals as Anthony Nelson’s side kept alive their hopes of reaching two cup finals and achieving promotion into the Northern League this season.

They host Richmond Town in round two of the TWR Shipowners Charity Cup next weekend.

In the league, new signing Matty Moffat made an instant impact on his West Auckland Tunns debut with a brace in their home game against Gateshead Leam Rangers.

But the Tunns were left empty-handed as goals from Dean Macallum, Dean Kirtley, Anthony Brewis and Sam Manning helped the visitors to a 4-2 win.