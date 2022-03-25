Local football clubs to visit on Non League Day as Sunderland AFC enjoy March international break

Things are looking up for Sunderland following a tough start to 2022. The Black Cats remain in the fight for the League One playoff positions and are on a run of six games without defeat.

The upcoming international break allows manager Alex Neil to fine-tune his setup while fans take a break from fixtures.

However, there are still plenty of opportunities to support local teams this weekend with the Northern and Wearside leagues offering a full schedule of fixtures.

Even though Sunderland aren’t playing, fans can get their football fix elsewhere this international break. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

To kick off the weekend in the Northern League Division One, Sunderland RCA are making the trip to Billingham Town while Seaham Red Star travel to West Allotment Celtic.

Elsewhere in the Northern League this Saturday, Sunderland fans can make the short trip to Chester Le Street Town, who are set to face Jarrow in Division Two while Washington host Willington at the Ford Quarry Hub near South Hylton.

Those looking for some action under the floodlights can head to Ryhope C.W. on Tuesday March 29 when they play Whitley Bay in the league’s First Division Cup.

Moving down the footballing Pyramid to the Wearside League, Saturday sees 2:30pm kick offs in First Division fixtures between Silksworth Colliery Welfare and Shildon AFC Reserves at Silksworth Welfare Park, while Washington United host Chester Le Street United at the Nissan Sports Club.

Division Two sees Hylton Colliery Welfare play Wearmouth CW at the Billy Hardy Complex in Castletown while Sunderland Albion continue their Division Three campaign against Wearmouth CW Reserves at the Ford Quarry Complex.

