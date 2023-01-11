SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Charlie Cresswell of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and Germany U21 at Bramall Lane on September 27, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The defender – who is currently on loan at Championship club Millwall – has twice been linked with a move to Sunderland previously.

The first occasion came when Sunderland were still a League One club, with the Black Cats again tabling a bid for the England youth international last summer before signing Dan Ballard from Arsenal. The 20-year-old Preston-born defender is set to spend the rest of the season out on loan at The Den.

There have also been rumours that Leeds United – Cresswell’s parent club – could recall their defender in January but Lions manager Gary Rowett has previously stated he expects the player to remain with him for the remainder of the campaign and has praised him.

Late in December, Rowett stated: “It was a really difficult decision because young Cressy has done really, really well in the games that he has played. Coming back into a different system, it has really suited him. He has done really well.”

“It was a difficult decision, that one. Ninety-nine per cent of the other players haven’t got the captain waiting to come back into the team who is such a big player for us over a long period of time. There is always that temptation to get Hutchy back in, which is no reflection at all on Cressy as a player.