The 32-year-old defender spent the 2012-13 season on loan at Sunderland before returning to Tottenham and carving out a steady career in London. Rose then joined North East rivals Newcastle United on loan during the 2019-20 campaign.

Rose made 11 appearances for the Magpies under Steve Bruce before being released by Tottenham. The Leeds-born player was then picked up by Watford but could do nothing to prevent his side’s relegation to the Championship

The Watford Observer state that Rose is training with Spurs at his own request while he also attempts to secure a move away from Watford. However, the left-back was not part of Antonio Conte’s squad for the pre-season trip to South Korea.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Danny Rose of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford and Newcastle United at Vicarage Road on September 25, 2021 in Watford, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

