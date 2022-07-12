The 32-year-old defender spent the 2012-13 season on loan at Sunderland before returning to Tottenham and carving out a steady career in London. Rose then joined North East rivals Newcastle United on loan during the 2019-20 campaign.
Rose made 11 appearances for the Magpies under Steve Bruce before being released by Tottenham. The Leeds-born player was then picked up by Watford but could do nothing to prevent his side’s relegation to the Championship
The Watford Observer state that Rose is training with Spurs at his own request while he also attempts to secure a move away from Watford. However, the left-back was not part of Antonio Conte’s squad for the pre-season trip to South Korea.
The report also claims that ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher is also trying to secure a move away from Watford during the summer window.