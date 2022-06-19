Lee Johnson confirms Aiden McGeady talks as Hibernian coach eyes reunion

McGeady, who was released by Sunderland last month, has been heavily linked with a move north of the border and Johnson believes the 36-year-old has all the characteristics to continue being a success and has admitted talks between the pair.
McGeady was the club’s second longest-serving player after Lynden Gooch, and has been an immensely popular player during his five-year stint at the club, netting some important goals along the way.
The talented winger scored 36 goals in 150 appearances for the club, including a memorable brace in the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final defeat on penalties to Portsmouth.
"He and I speak regularly and there is an interest there," ex-head coach Johnson said.
"But, at the same time, Aiden McGeady is a top player and there will be other interests, so we have to see with that one. But certainly there have been conversations but nothing absolutely definitive as of yet. It's certainly not happening as we speak."
"I can completely understand the connection," Johnson told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "Me and Aiden get on really well - I've got a lot of respect for Aiden as a footballer and also as a man.
"He's challenging at times, but in the right way. He tests you as a coach, but I don't mind that, and he tests everyone around him. I enjoy those opinions as long as they are for the greater good of the team and they generally are."