Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports state that the Rams have deals in place for Tom Barkhuizen, Phil Bardsley and Michael Ihiekwe but can’t confirm the transfers until a takeover has been completed.

Derby were relegated from the Championship last season and remain without an owner. The club have been in administration since September and has already seen one prospective deal collapse this summer.

Manager Wayne Rooney remains in charge at Derby County as the club attempt to prepare for the upcoming season in League One despite the uncertainty surrounding the club away from the pitch.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Phil Bardsley of Sunderland celebrates after the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James' Park on February 1, 2014 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rooney and Bardsley were teammates at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson before the latter moved to Sunderland on a permanent deal during the 2007-08 season.

The Salford-born right-back stayed at the Stadium of Light for seven campaigns before moving to Stoke City and then Burnley.

However, the 36-year-old is now a free agent following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship at the end of last season, with Rooney reportedly eyeing a deal to bring his former teammate to Derby.

The pair were famously involved in a boxing incident back in 2015, when Bardsley was still a Sunderland player. Rooney was knocked to the floor by his old friend, leading to sensational newspaper headlines.