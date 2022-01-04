Reports last week stated that Sunderland were set to step up their interest in the Linfield man, with the defender available for around £200k.

Lincoln City tabled a bid for the highly-rated 19-year-old with Stoke City, Burnley and Ipswich Town also reportedly interested

But Sunderland are said to be leading the race to sign the youngster despite late interest from Championship club Stoke City.

SEVILLE, SPAIN - OCTOBER 12: Juan Miranda of Spain U21 competes for the ball with Trai Hume of Northern Ireland U21 during the 2022 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier match between Spain U21 and Northern Ireland U21 at Estadio de La Cartuja on October 12, 2021 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Steven Beacom – a sports journalist in Northern Ireland has provided a further update on Hume’s future and has claimed he could arrive on Wearside within a matter of hours.

He said: “Trai Hume set to complete his move from Linfield to Sunderland in next 24 hours. Michael O'Neill's Stoke showing late interest but Sunderland confident they will snap up the NI U21 star who is an outstanding talent.”

