League One transfer news: Stoke City attempt to derail Sunderland's deal for Lincoln City, Burnley and Ipswich Town target
Stoke City are showing late interest in Linfield defender Trai Hume as Sunderland look to conclude a deal for the right-back.
Reports last week stated that Sunderland were set to step up their interest in the Linfield man, with the defender available for around £200k.
Lincoln City tabled a bid for the highly-rated 19-year-old with Stoke City, Burnley and Ipswich Town also reportedly interested
But Sunderland are said to be leading the race to sign the youngster despite late interest from Championship club Stoke City.
Steven Beacom – a sports journalist in Northern Ireland has provided a further update on Hume’s future and has claimed he could arrive on Wearside within a matter of hours.
He said: “Trai Hume set to complete his move from Linfield to Sunderland in next 24 hours. Michael O'Neill's Stoke showing late interest but Sunderland confident they will snap up the NI U21 star who is an outstanding talent.”