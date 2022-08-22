Kristjaan Speakman transfer target 'wants to play' with Sunderland able to provide perfect opportunity
Ex-Blackburn Rovers loanee Jan Paul van Hecke wants to play football this season – and Sunderland are in pole position to offer the defender just that.
The player was left out of The Seagulls’ squad for their 2-0 win at West Ham but was named on the bench for the first two Premier League fixtures of the campaign.
Sunderland are in the market for another defender after ex-Arsenal man Dan Ballard suffered a fractured foot against QPR and could be missing for eight weeks.
Alex Neil has utilised Luke O’Nien on the right side of Sunderland’s three centre-backs since Ballard’s injury with new signing Aji Alese behind Dennis Cirkin in the pecking order on the left, whilst Bailey Wright and Danny Batth are seen as better in the middle of a trio.
Van Hecke, who is right-footed and can also play at full-back, would certainly help fill the gap left after Ballard’s injury with Brighton manager Graham Potter stating recently that he wants to play football this season.
He said: “We have been impressed with JP since he's come back. He's had a really good loan, he's fitted into our group really well.
"He's ambitious, he wants to play so that's good but at the same time he is intelligent enough to know maybe a little bit of patience is required, so he's happy to support the team and the players. But he is still working really hard and really well.
“Always, I think, you have to carry on assessing because what is right for him is also good for us.
“We've been really impressed with him."