The former Chelsea man has joined Sunderland on a permanent deal from David Moyes’ West Ham and will link up Tony Mowbray’s young squad as cover and competition for Corry Evans in the number six role.

Ekwah joins former West ham teammate Aji Alese, who made the move to the club in the summer from The Hammers – But what have Sunderland fans made of the club’s first signing during the January transfer window so far, though? Here, we take a look:

Dylan Parry of the Mackem in the Middle Podcast said: "We've been crying out for a midfielder with more height and physicality to their game, hopefully Ekwah can fill that void and be a real presence in the middle of the park for us.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Pierre Ekwah of West Ham United during the Pre-Season Friendly between Leyton Orient and West Ham United at The Breyer Group Stadium on July 13, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

@RichardBell64 added on Twitter: Fair play to the club to be able to get these young London club players willing to step down and give it a go with Sunderland.”

@AdamSAFC29 said: “So that’s the Evans’ long-term replacement.”

@notch_32: “Wow. We must be doing a hell of a sales job on these young players. What a turn-around from washed-up has-been players looking for one last big payday.”

@Paulbur11707090: “Think he'll be a good addition, we need cover and competition in that position.”

@TerryHobkirk: “Speakman masterclass and Mowbray ball has that pull. Love to see it.”

Josh Edwards told The Echo: It’s about time we signed someone that can compete physically and good that the recruitment team have identified that issue in the side. If he’s half as good as Alese he’ll be an excellent signing.”

