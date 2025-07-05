Junior Sunderland football club celebrates as Royal Mail delivers funds for new kit

a

Budding footballers from Sunderland Redhouse FC are celebrating being awarded a grant for brand-new kits as part of Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team received the funding as part of the company’s drive to support employees’ local grassroots teams and help young people get active.

Sunderland Redhouse Youth FC was nominated for funding by Julie-Ann Thorn, a Royal Mail Customer Advisor whose son plays for the team. Royal Mail’s logo now features on the front of the team’s shirts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club was formed to offer children the best grassroots football experience possible.

Last season saw the club go unbeaten, winning 14 of its 18 games and drawing four, to finish in the final of the Durham Cup. The club will double in size for the forthcoming season, with 26 players across two U11s teams.

Leigh Atkin, Sunderland Redhouse Youth FC Coach, said: “The Kit 4 Kids grant means the world to our players and their families and has been a game-changer.

"Being a brand-new youth football club comes with a lot of expense and this grant allows us to give every child a chance to play, learn, and grow, and having proper kit helps them feel like part of something bigger without financial barriers the comes with buying kits. It builds team spirit and confidence both on and off the pitch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Sage, Royal Mail’s Deputy Director for Corporate Affairs and ESG, said: “Our 130,000 people are at the heart of their communities across the UK, and Royal Mail’s Kits 4 Kids gives colleagues the opportunity to show their support and help young people get active in their local area.

"Unwavering pride and passion, forging through all weathers, out in the community – grassroots sport has a lot in common with Royal Mail. This exciting new initiative brings the two together and we are delighted to be able to support Sunderland Redhouse Youth FC.”

Kits 4 Kids was launched in response to requests from colleagues who want to help their local youth sports teams by funding new kit.

Royal Mail and Parcelforce employees were encouraged to nominate their local grassroots youth sports teams to receive grant funding.