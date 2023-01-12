Joe Gelhardt: Who is Leeds forward and what has Wigan Athletic boss said amid Sunderland 'interest'?
Sunderland are in the market for a striker following Ellis Simms’ departure last month with the Black Cats have been linked with a few names since the January window opened nearly two weeks ago.
The latest is Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt - but what do we know about him? Here, we profile the youngster and take a look at what is being said about him…
Joe Gelhardt - fact file:
Age: 20
Club: Leeds United
Height: 5ft 9
Place of birth: Liverpool
Nationality: English
Position: Striker/forward
What is the story surrounding Sunderland’s interest in Joe Gelhardt?
The Leeds United man has reportedly been made available for loan with several outlets linking Sunderland with a move given the club only has one first-team striker currently.
It is thought that Leeds United have given the green light for Gelhardt to go out on loan to a Championship club this month to gain valuable experience and game time.
The player certainly fits the bill in terms of the club’s current recruitment model with Gelhardt young, hungry, talented and in need of game time to progress his development.
However, there is also interest from Gelhardt’s former club and Sunderland’s Championship rivals Wigan Athletic, who are in the market for reinforcements following Nathan Broadhead’s departure.
Wigan Today - a sister publication of the Sunderland Echo - states that the Latics have made their move, and his past ties could prove to be a decisive factor in Gelhardt re-joining the club on loan.
What has Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure said about Wigan Athletic’s interest in Joe Gelhardt?
"It's difficult to speak about all the rumours in the market at the moment," Toure told Wigan Today. "But you're always looking for players who can improve your team, definitely. And he's a really good player. Of course, he is."
What else do we know about Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt?
Gelhardt signed a four-year contract with Leeds United following financial problems at Wigan Athletic. It is thought the Whites beat off much competition to sign the striker.
Since then, Gelhardt has played 34 times for Leeds United in all competitions, netting four times. The Liverpool-born player has also represented England at under-16, 17, 18 and 20 levels.