The latest is Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt - but what do we know about him? Here, we profile the youngster and take a look at what is being said about him…

Joe Gelhardt - fact file:

Age: 20

LEEDS, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Joe Gelhardt of Leeds United in action during the Friendly match between Leeds United and AS Monaco at Elland Road on December 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Club: Leeds United

Height: 5ft 9

Place of birth: Liverpool

Nationality: English

Position: Striker/forward

What is the story surrounding Sunderland’s interest in Joe Gelhardt?

The Leeds United man has reportedly been made available for loan with several outlets linking Sunderland with a move given the club only has one first-team striker currently.

It is thought that Leeds United have given the green light for Gelhardt to go out on loan to a Championship club this month to gain valuable experience and game time.

The player certainly fits the bill in terms of the club’s current recruitment model with Gelhardt young, hungry, talented and in need of game time to progress his development.

However, there is also interest from Gelhardt’s former club and Sunderland’s Championship rivals Wigan Athletic, who are in the market for reinforcements following Nathan Broadhead’s departure.

Wigan Today - a sister publication of the Sunderland Echo - states that the Latics have made their move, and his past ties could prove to be a decisive factor in Gelhardt re-joining the club on loan.

What has Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure said about Wigan Athletic’s interest in Joe Gelhardt?

"It's difficult to speak about all the rumours in the market at the moment," Toure told Wigan Today. "But you're always looking for players who can improve your team, definitely. And he's a really good player. Of course, he is."

What else do we know about Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt?

Gelhardt signed a four-year contract with Leeds United following financial problems at Wigan Athletic. It is thought the Whites beat off much competition to sign the striker.