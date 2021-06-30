Praise for England's Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson as 'home-grown' lads make Sunderland proud

The Sunderland-born lads, who now play for Everton and Liverpool respectively, were both part of the team sealing England’s place in the Euro quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday, June 29.

Now, the Three Lions will face Ukraine on Saturday, July 3 in a bid to progress to the final four.

Staff and pupils at Henderson’s former school, Farringdon Academy, this week shared their pride at the midfielder’s achievements both on and off the pitch.

Jordan Pickford, left, and Jordan Henderson have been making Sunderland proud at the Euros. Pictures: Getty Images.

Earlier this month, he marked a decade of play at Anfield after moving from his boyhood club of Sunderland AFC in 2011.

Henderson was also awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to charity.

Meanwhile, a Wearside store has been given a ‘Jordan Pickford facelift’ in tribute to the nation’s number one goalkeeper, with cardboard cut-outs and dozens of photographs to boot.

Speaking of the decor at Shah & Sons Convenience Store, Seaham, Pickford said: “Sunderland means so much to me having grown up and started my career here, so the support from people back home means the absolute world.”

Owner Saima Arif’s at the front of the Seaham store, which has been covered wall-to-wall with Jordan Pickford's face.

As the nation waits for football to – hopefully – come home for the first time since 1966, supporters shared their messages of praise and good luck for Sunderland’s ‘two Jordans’ ahead of the next game.

Here are some of your messages from our Facebook pages:

Julie Cheal: “Two home-grown lads how proud are we.”

Donna Lambert: “Proud of you doing well, keep it up.”

Jordan Henderson has been praised in his home city for achievements both on and off the pitch. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Denise Sheraton: “Well done lads and our own, home grown. You’ve made everyone in Sunderland so proud and good luck on Saturday.”

June Skalski: “So proud of all [the] England team keep it up.”

Sheila Coates: “Fantastic lads.”

Marie Lamb: “Both Mackems deserve credit, but Jordan is having a great tournament hope he gets a winner’s medal.”

Richard Macgregor: “Jordan what a man. Like Superman, punching them footies away.”

Vanessa Hyslop: “Proud to be from Sunderland, ha’way the bonny lads.”

Marc Hope: “Pickford was absolutely spot on. He’s having a hell of a tournament.”

Margaret Denham: “Fabulous boys!”

