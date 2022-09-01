News you can trust since 1873
How Sunderland will be able to sign Vito Mannone after the transfer window closes

Sunderland are looking into a potential move to bring free agent Vito Mannone back to Wearside – but a deal wouldn't necessarily have to come tonight.

By James Copley
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:57 pm

Mannone, 34, left the club five years ago in 2017 after the Black Cats suffered relegation to the Championship under David Moyes and has since played for Reading and Monaco.

Sunderland have already signed Alex Bass as back-up to first-choice Anthony Patterson this window but could be eyeing an experienced head in Mannone to provide extra cover and competition.

The transfer window tonight shuts at 11pm for EFL and Premier League clubs. However, sides can still conclude deals for free agents after the period for trading players has ceased.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Vito Mannone of Sunderland celebrates as his team draw level for the second time during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Liverpool at Stadium of Light on January 2, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

That means could a deal for Mannone could come after 11pm tonight. Similarly, youth stopper Jacob Carney could head out on loan to a National League club after the EFL and Premier League transfer deadline has passed.

SunderlandPremier LeagueEFLMonacoAlex Bass