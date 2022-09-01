How Sunderland will be able to sign Vito Mannone after the transfer window closes
Sunderland are looking into a potential move to bring free agent Vito Mannone back to Wearside – but a deal wouldn't necessarily have to come tonight.
Mannone, 34, left the club five years ago in 2017 after the Black Cats suffered relegation to the Championship under David Moyes and has since played for Reading and Monaco.
Sunderland have already signed Alex Bass as back-up to first-choice Anthony Patterson this window but could be eyeing an experienced head in Mannone to provide extra cover and competition.
The transfer window tonight shuts at 11pm for EFL and Premier League clubs. However, sides can still conclude deals for free agents after the period for trading players has ceased.
That means could a deal for Mannone could come after 11pm tonight. Similarly, youth stopper Jacob Carney could head out on loan to a National League club after the EFL and Premier League transfer deadline has passed.