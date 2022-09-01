Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mannone, 34, left the club five years ago in 2017 after the Black Cats suffered relegation to the Championship under David Moyes and has since played for Reading and Monaco.

Sunderland have already signed Alex Bass as back-up to first-choice Anthony Patterson this window but could be eyeing an experienced head in Mannone to provide extra cover and competition.

The transfer window tonight shuts at 11pm for EFL and Premier League clubs. However, sides can still conclude deals for free agents after the period for trading players has ceased.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Vito Mannone of Sunderland celebrates as his team draw level for the second time during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Liverpool at Stadium of Light on January 2, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

