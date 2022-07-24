The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder has impressed whilst with the Saints’ pre-season party but has now joined Stoke City on loan for the coming season following strong links to other Championship clubs.
Smallbone has made just 20 senior appearances for the Saints so far in his career since graduating from the club’s academy following injury issues.
Speaking for the first time since the move was confirmed, the midfielder said: "I'm buzzing to be here. From the moment that I found out that Stoke were interested, knowing Gavin [Kilkenny] and John [O'Shea] who are here and speaking to them about the club, they've had nothing but good things to say. Once I knew there was serious interest, I was looking forward to coming.
Most Popular
-
1
Accrington Stanley 2 Sunderland 1: Story of the day after Korede Adedoyin's winner and Ross Stewart penalty
-
2
Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings: Who shone and who struggled in Accrington Stanley defeat
-
3
Everton player linked with Sunderland move as £16m-rated defender becomes available to Cats and rivals
-
4
Alex Neil delivers this honest verdict on Sunderland's defeat to Accrington Stanley
-
5
Nathan Broadhead latest: Sunderland face competition for Everton striker - what we know
"It is Stoke. It is a massive club and you think of it as a Premier League club that's unfortunately dropped back into the Championship. The big club and big fanbase is a big pull for anyone. I spoke to the manager [O'Neill] a few times and he was saying he wants to play a good style of football that will suit me. He has got big ambitions for the season and they match with my ambitions, so together, hopefully we can go on to good things."
He added: “Unfortunately I had a bit of bad luck last year with injuries, but looking into this season I spoke previously about how wherever I ended up I wanted to make sure I’m playing games and Stoke have given me a good chance to hopefully go and do that.
“I feel in really good shape. I think the fact that I played games during the summer with the Republic of Ireland helped me keep the momentum going into pre-season. Hopefully, I can carry that on with Stoke.”
Speaking about the signing of Smallbone, manager Michael O'Neill said: “Will [Smallbone] is another creative player; he’s an attacking midfield player who can play as a 10 and as an eight. We have an injury situation with Nick Powell so we felt that we needed something in that area.
“John O’Shea knows him extremely well and the opportunity to do it was there. He’s an exciting player that I think the fans will like – he scores and makes goals and it was good to get that over the line.”
The Black Cats are continuing to target young players with the potential to grow as they try and move to a sustainable financial model and have concluded deals for Clarke, Leon Dajaku, Daniel Ballard and Aji Alese so far during the summer transfer window ahead of their Championship return.
Sunderland have also secured contract extensions for Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts whilst adding four youth players – Max Thompson, Ben Crompton, Callum Wilson and Owen Robinson – to their under-21 squad ahead of the season.