The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder has impressed whilst with the Saints’ pre-season party but has now joined Stoke City on loan for the coming season following strong links to other Championship clubs.

Smallbone has made just 20 senior appearances for the Saints so far in his career since graduating from the club’s academy following injury issues.

Speaking for the first time since the move was confirmed, the midfielder said: "I'm buzzing to be here. From the moment that I found out that Stoke were interested, knowing Gavin [Kilkenny] and John [O'Shea] who are here and speaking to them about the club, they've had nothing but good things to say. Once I knew there was serious interest, I was looking forward to coming.

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Declan Rice of West Ham United battles for possession with Will Smallbone of Southampton during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Southampton and West Ham United at St Mary's Stadium on March 02, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

"It is Stoke. It is a massive club and you think of it as a Premier League club that's unfortunately dropped back into the Championship. The big club and big fanbase is a big pull for anyone. I spoke to the manager [O'Neill] a few times and he was saying he wants to play a good style of football that will suit me. He has got big ambitions for the season and they match with my ambitions, so together, hopefully we can go on to good things."

He added: “Unfortunately I had a bit of bad luck last year with injuries, but looking into this season I spoke previously about how wherever I ended up I wanted to make sure I’m playing games and Stoke have given me a good chance to hopefully go and do that.

“I feel in really good shape. I think the fact that I played games during the summer with the Republic of Ireland helped me keep the momentum going into pre-season. Hopefully, I can carry that on with Stoke.”

Speaking about the signing of Smallbone, manager Michael O'Neill said: “Will [Smallbone] is another creative player; he’s an attacking midfield player who can play as a 10 and as an eight. We have an injury situation with Nick Powell so we felt that we needed something in that area.

“John O’Shea knows him extremely well and the opportunity to do it was there. He’s an exciting player that I think the fans will like – he scores and makes goals and it was good to get that over the line.”

