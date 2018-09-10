Watch lifelong fan Jeff Stelling join in with Hartlepool United's weekend celebrations

Hartlepool United moved up to fourth in the National League table after claiming a huge 1-0 victory over Solihull Motors on Saturday.

And while lifelong fan and Sky Sports News presenter Jeff Stelling was unable to make the game - that didn't stop him from celebrating with the Pools players.

Stelling was videoed by the Hartlepool United club Twitter account, FaceTiming match winner Liam Noble after the game on the club's official team coach.

The 63-year-old give Noble the thumbs up for his winner in the 58th-minute before the Pools midfielder replied with '"thank you, we'll see you next week" before yelling "unbelievable" in reference to his hilarious on screen relationship with Chris Kamara.

Matthew Bates' side host 19th place Eastleigh next weekend at The Super 6 Stadium, and Stelling will no doubt hoping for similar joy.