Footballing gods aren't smiling on Hartlepool, says Matthew Bates

The footballing gods are not looking down on Hartlepool United - that's the view of boss Matthew Bates.

Pools were robbed of their first three points and clean sheet of the season by a 90th-minute Mohamed Bettamer strike at Braintree Town on Tuesday.

And having dominated proceedings on the day Bates feels his side did not get their just rewards for a hard night's work.

In fact, he knows Pools are at least four points shy of where they should be this season in the fifth tier, having also conceded a late leveller at home to Harrogate.

"The footballing gods are not looking down on us right now," said Bates.

"On another day it is 7-1 to us. We missed a penalty and a load of chances.

"We are gutted. it's a shame the fans are not going home with three points to celebrate. We cannot believe it as much as them.

"The players from one to 11 were outstanding. I cannot fault any of them. They defended brilliantly."