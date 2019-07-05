Gateshead seal deal for ex-Newcastle United midfielder as former Leeds United ace shines on trial

Gateshead midfielder Greg Olley has penned a new deal

The England C midfielder scored seven goals in 38 appearances as he became one of the pivotal figures in an inexperienced Heed squad that battled against the odds to secure a mid-table finish in last season’s National League.

The 23-year-old was expected to leave the International Stadium this summer as a number of Football League and National League clubs showed an interest in securing his services following Gateshead’s enforced relegation into non-league’s second tier.

However, Williamson has persuaded the midfielder to extend his stay at the club into a second season and the former Newcastle United defender is delighted to have Olley back on board.

He said “He has been one of our number one targets all summer and it’s a massive signing for us.

“We have been in close contact with him, working diligently to get it done and we are all delighted to have him.

“He can have the impact he had last year and then some.

“We had that discussion with him – stating that we want to improve as individuals and as a group of players.

“The supporters are yet to see the lads that we have signed, but I can assure them that there are some great characters and some really talented players.

Olley will be in the Gateshead squad for their opening pre-season friendly against Middlesbrough at the International Stadium on Wednesday night.

Williamson also confirmed that former Leeds United midfielder Romario Vieira is currently training with Gateshead and could be one of a number of trialists to feature in the game.

“Romario trained with us today and has literally only been here for 24 hours,” explained the Heed boss.

“He has impressed, but we are making sure we do right by him because he has just come back from an injury.

“He has come in and ruffled a few feathers and he is unapologetic about it – I really like that.