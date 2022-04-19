Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gateshead forward Macaulay Langstaff is hoping for a favour from North East rivals Darlington. Picture: Emiliano Andres Leal Kirtley

Langstaff struck a second-half brace as the Heed overturned a two-goal half-time deficit to claim a 4-2 win against Alun Armstrong’s side on Monday afternoon.

That helped boost Gateshead’s push for the National League North title and there was further good news at full-time when it was confirmed Boston United had inflicted a 1-0 defeat on their closest rivals Brackley Town.

A visit to Darlington is next on the agenda for Brackley as they look reduce the Heed’s four-point lead at the top of the table.

Langstaff is hopeful the Quakers will deliver another to the Saints title bid - but insisted his sole focus will be on getting three points when his side head to Kettering Town on Saturday afternoon.

He told The Echo: “It’s going to be another tough game on not the greatest of pitches.

“It’s always a tough place to go but we go there full of confidence.

“I know they’ve been on a good run of form but we know if we turn up and play to our ability we can win the game.

“I have a lot of friends in the (Darlington) dressing room so I want them to go there and get a win.

“They are playing the team that are our closest rivals so hopefully they can get a result - but it’s about us and getting the three points against Kettering.”

Langstaff’s double strike against Darlington took him up to 30 goals in all competitions this season.

A new target will not be set as the former York City forward focuses on helping Gateshead’s push for a return to the National League reach a successful conclusion.

“That’s 30 for the season and I am pleased to get that mark,” he explained.

“I am pleased to get that mark because that’s the mark I set myself after getting to 20.