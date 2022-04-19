Gateshead forward Macaulay Langstaff is hoping for a favour from North East rivals Darlington

Langstaff struck a second-half brace as the Heed overturned a two-goal half-time deficit to claim a 4-2 win against Alun Armstrong’s side on Monday afternoon.
That helped boost Gateshead’s push for the National League North title and there was further good news at full-time when it was confirmed Boston United had inflicted a 1-0 defeat on their closest rivals Brackley Town.
A visit to Darlington is next on the agenda for Brackley as they look reduce the Heed’s four-point lead at the top of the table.
Langstaff is hopeful the Quakers will deliver another to the Saints title bid - but insisted his sole focus will be on getting three points when his side head to Kettering Town on Saturday afternoon.
He told The Echo: “It’s going to be another tough game on not the greatest of pitches.
“It’s always a tough place to go but we go there full of confidence.
“I know they’ve been on a good run of form but we know if we turn up and play to our ability we can win the game.
“I have a lot of friends in the (Darlington) dressing room so I want them to go there and get a win.
“They are playing the team that are our closest rivals so hopefully they can get a result - but it’s about us and getting the three points against Kettering.”
Langstaff’s double strike against Darlington took him up to 30 goals in all competitions this season.
A new target will not be set as the former York City forward focuses on helping Gateshead’s push for a return to the National League reach a successful conclusion.
“That’s 30 for the season and I am pleased to get that mark,” he explained.
“I am pleased to get that mark because that’s the mark I set myself after getting to 20.
“I don’t want to set more targets but as long as I am scoring goals I am helping the team.”