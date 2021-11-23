Maddison has been without a league club since leaving Charlton Athletic in the summer after an unsuccessful loan spell with Bolton Wanderers and has taken to social media to declare his ambitions of a return to the professional game having quit completely in the summer.

Maddison spent the second half of last season on-loan at the University of Bolton Stadium making 10 appearances but failed to register on the scoresheet before leaving to return to parent club Charlton.

But the 28-year-old left the Valley, and professional football altogether, in the summer stating he’d had enough of the game.

Former Newcastle United youngster Marcus Maddison is eyeing a return to football (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

In an interview with Sport Bible Maddison admitted: "It got to a point where I didn't care what they said.

“I said to my agent that I don't care whether they allow me to go or they fire me, I'm going. I've had enough.”

The troubled midfielder cited mental health issues behind his decision to take a step back from the professional scene with him since joining non-league side Spalding United where a knee injury has plagued his time.

But now, the former Hull City and Peterborough United man looks to be in a better place mentally and is ready for the challenge of making a return to league football.

Speaking on his personal Instagram account, Maddison declared: “After being out the game due to injury and mental health I’ve decided I want to go back. I need to get over this injury.

“We are slowly going to work through my knee issues and come the New Year, start to really work on my fitness. [I’m] looking forward to the 22/23 season wherever I end up.”

The ex-Magpies trainee Maddison had long since been admired at the Stadium of Light, with many Black Cats supporters anticipating his arrival on Wearside after leaving the Posh in October 2020.

But a move failed to materialise with the North east native joining Sunderland’s League One rivals Charlton instead after his loan spell with the Tigers.

Maddison has made over 250 league appearances throughout his career and scored 67 goals.

