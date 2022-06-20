Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Berwick-born star, who spent her early years on Holy Island, began her junior footballing career at Alnwick Town and also played for Sunderland.

But now the 30-year-old has left Manchester City to join Primera Division winners Barcelona, who won all 30 league games last season. The sister club of the famous Barcelona men’s team were Champions League winners in 2021 and runners-up this year.

Bronze has now played for some of the best teams in the world – including Liverpool and Lyon – and also has 87 caps for England. She was named the best female footballer in the world by FIFA in 2020.

Lucy Bronze in her new Barcelona kit.

Barcelona confirmed the signing on Twitter, posting a picture of the England right-back in her new kit with the caption: “Some colours that look great on you @LucyBronze”.

She passed a medical at Hospital de Barcelona on Saturday morning, and signed on a free transfer shortly after.

A former pupil of the Duchess’s High School in Alnwick, Bronze told the Barcelona website: “I’m very happy to play for a club like FC Barcelona, one of the biggest teams in the world.

"I really want to start working with the team. After a couple of conversations, you can’t say no to Barça.”

Bronze's new club has been busy sharing the good news on Twitter.

A spokesman for Barcelona said: “She is an extremely fit and skilful right-back, with a strong shot and accurate crossing ability.

"After her first day at Barça, she will be returning to join the England camp, which is the host nation of the forthcoming European Championship.”