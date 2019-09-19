Banning orders are issued either following a conviction for a football-related offence, or following a complaint by a local police force

Football banning orders: How Newcastle United, Sunderland AFC and other North East clubs compare to others

The UK football clubs with the highest number of banning orders and supporters arrests in the 2018/2019 season have been revealed in new Government statistics.

By Claire Schofield
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 12:06 pm
Banning orders are issued either following a conviction for a football-related offence, or following a complaint by a local police force, preventing an individual from attending all regulated matches for a minimum three year period. As of 1 August 2019, there were 1,771 football banning orders in force, a decrease of three per cent from 2018. Here are the clubs in the North East compared to others for banning orders last season.

1. Newcastle United

Football banning orders: 71

2. Grimsby Town

Football banning orders: 61

3. Birmingham City

Football banning orders: 57

4. Sheffield United

Football banning orders: 54

