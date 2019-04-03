Exclusive: Buyer pulls OUT of Gateshead takeover as uncertainty continues at National League crisis club

Prospective Gateshead owner Chris Dunphy has withdrawn his interest in taking over at the National League club.

The former Rochdale chairman held talks with Gateshead’s financial advisor Joe Cala on Friday afternoon and agreed a takeover deal in principle.

However, there has been little movement on the deal since the initial agreement was struck and Dunphy has now brought an end to his interest in the club.

In a statement he said: “It is with regret I have to announce that I am withdrawing my interest in the purchase of Gateshead FC from the current owners.

“Negotiations have been difficult and protracted but the progress I anticipated has not been made.

“I wish everyone at the club success in finding a solution to the club’s financial problems.”

The news will come as a further blow to Gateshead’s players and staff, who released a statement on Tuesday condemning the conduct of Cala and the club’s owner Dr Ranjan Varghese.

The club’s staff are still awaiting their wages for March, which were due to be paid on Friday.

Promises to make payments on Monday and Tuesday were also unfulfilled and there was no sign of progress on the situation as of Wednesday lunchtime.