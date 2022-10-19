Ex-Sunderland, West Brom and South Shields youngster makes non-league switch

The 22-year-old was released by Sunderland after loan spells at Leamington FC and fellow North East club South Shields last season.

Wilding also featured for Leamington FC during the 2018-2019 campaign whilst he was a West Brom player before joining Sunderland after being released by the Baggies in the summer of 2020.

Wilding played regularly for Sunderland’s under-23 side as captain in the Premier League 2 and 61 appearances before his release.

Sam Wilding playing against Sunderland during his West Brom days.

The player has been playing with Hednesford Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central this season but has now made the decision to switch to Stratford Town.

The Black Cats had a strong appeal for a penalty when Jack Clarke tangled with defender Ryan Hedges but nothing was given.

Rovers then immediately broke forward and opened the scoring after an excellent strike from Ben Brereton Diaz from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts doubled their lead when Scott Wharton converted Hedges’ free-kick with a glancing header.