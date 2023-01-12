Sunderland and Wigan Athletic were both said to be chasing Bonne a year ago when the two clubs were in League One and the striker was contracted to Queens Park Rangers.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan with Ipswich Town where he scored 12 goals in 43 league appearances as the Tractor Boys missed out on the play-offs.

Bonne returned to Loftus Road in the summer and played for QPR eight times in the Championship before he was released earlier this week, leaving him as a free agent.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Macauley Bonne of Queens Park Rangers looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Queens Park Rangers at Oakwell Stadium on October 27, 2020 in Barnsley, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

However, Football Insider state that Bonne is now set to make the move back to Charlton Athletic, who are managed by Dean Holden with former Black Cats midfielder Goerge Dobson a regular for The Addicks.