Ex-Sunderland 'target' set for medical at EFL club after being released in January
Former Sunderland target Macauley Bonne is set to undergo a medical at Charlton Athletic – according to reports.
Sunderland and Wigan Athletic were both said to be chasing Bonne a year ago when the two clubs were in League One and the striker was contracted to Queens Park Rangers.
The 27-year-old spent last season on loan with Ipswich Town where he scored 12 goals in 43 league appearances as the Tractor Boys missed out on the play-offs.
Bonne returned to Loftus Road in the summer and played for QPR eight times in the Championship before he was released earlier this week, leaving him as a free agent.
However, Football Insider state that Bonne is now set to make the move back to Charlton Athletic, who are managed by Dean Holden with former Black Cats midfielder Goerge Dobson a regular for The Addicks.
Bonne spent one full season at The Valley in 2019-20 scoring 11 times as the club was relegated to League One.